Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

LMT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.38. 890,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

