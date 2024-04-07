Reviewing Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entergy and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 2 7 0 2.60 Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus price target of $110.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $12.15 billion 1.83 $2.36 billion $11.09 9.40 Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Entergy and Clearway Energy's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Clearway Energy's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 19.41% 10.54% 2.41% Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Entergy beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

