ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $25.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $783.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.