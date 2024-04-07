Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

SHOP traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.28. 6,567,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

