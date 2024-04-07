Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.51.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

