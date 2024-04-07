Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,342 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

