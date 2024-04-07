Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $5,592,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

COP traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,269. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

