Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 136 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,212,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

