Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. 1,392,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

