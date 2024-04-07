SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.22 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $307,362.16 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002782 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

