Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $152.62 million and $9.87 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,340.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.00982225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00145943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00189140 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00048320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00142546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,320,807 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

