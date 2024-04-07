Stratis (STRAX) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $85,850.10 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.44 or 0.04928574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00070049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00024297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

