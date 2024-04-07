TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.86 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $233.86 million and $8.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00024490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006318 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,284,329 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,840,307 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

