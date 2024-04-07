TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $229.00 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00024302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,283,044 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,838,566 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

