TFC Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

