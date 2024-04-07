TFC Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $38,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000.

DFUV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 214,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

