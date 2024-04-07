TFC Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,692. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.