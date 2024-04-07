TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,499. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.