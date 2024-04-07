TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,420 shares during the period. TCW Transform Systems ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,134 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Dividend Announcement

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

