TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,349 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

