TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

ANET traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.60. 1,451,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.