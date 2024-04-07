TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 254.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,669. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

