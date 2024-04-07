TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $408.07. 1,688,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.01 and a 200-day moving average of $361.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

