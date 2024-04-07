TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

