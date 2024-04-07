TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 869,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.