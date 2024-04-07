The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.89. 4,254,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

