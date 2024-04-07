The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

