Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0441

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Threshold has a market cap of $441.11 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00013926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001549 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00016819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,160.69 or 0.99894384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011398 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00127598 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04496716 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $19,789,239.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

