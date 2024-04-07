Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 302 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,398,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

