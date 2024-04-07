Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up about 2.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Tri-Continental by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 52,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.6 %

TY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.