TRON (TRX) Price Down 1.8% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $8.67 billion and approximately $191.66 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001282 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000900 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,684,407,435 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

