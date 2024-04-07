Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Head to Head Comparison

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A Unitil 8.11% 9.32% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iberdrola and Unitil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Unitil has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and Unitil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A $0.33 36.78 Unitil $557.10 million 1.46 $45.20 million $2.82 17.89

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Iberdrola. Unitil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iberdrola pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Unitil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Unitil beats Iberdrola on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

