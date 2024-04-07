Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Boosted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $678,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,815. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

