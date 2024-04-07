Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 5,882,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

