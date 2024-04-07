Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 3.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $127.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,764. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

