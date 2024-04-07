Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. 467,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,816. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

