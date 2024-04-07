Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $13.13 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 634,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,000. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 3.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCW. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 94,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,036. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

