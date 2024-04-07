Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 469,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 143,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 124,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0643 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

