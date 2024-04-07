Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $6.52 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00009419 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $183.20 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001562 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,323.07 or 1.00150583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00128929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.63790835 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $5,206,951.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

