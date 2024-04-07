Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,809,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 2,620,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,719 shares of company stock worth $6,208,800. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

