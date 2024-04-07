WeBuy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.00 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $54.00 million and $222,626.84 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

