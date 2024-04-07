WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes $8.09 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $16.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. 2,102,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.04 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

