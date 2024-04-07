ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $676,269.56

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $676,269.56 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

