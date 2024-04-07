Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,213,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 23.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.45. 27,352,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.21 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.