Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 6.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE UBER traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.16. 21,340,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

