Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Paramount Global comprises 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,855,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,710,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

