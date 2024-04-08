Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Shares Up 15.3%

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.19. 50,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 62,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00.
Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.
