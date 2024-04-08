Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $92.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00105949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00015813 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

