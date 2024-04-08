Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,326 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $214,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.70. 4,733,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.27.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
