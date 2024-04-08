Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64.

On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 3,352,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

